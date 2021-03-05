Alleghany Corp DE Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 965,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,091,000. Intel makes up 1.9% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. 2,203,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,979,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

