Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $238.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $242.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,724. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.40.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

