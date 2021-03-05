Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.52

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.52 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 1,423,253 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £453.31 million and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

