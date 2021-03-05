Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 207,521 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,521 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $43,179,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AEO opened at $27.69 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

