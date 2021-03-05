Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 97,880 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $16,522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFS stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

