Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Jabil worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $625,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $42.06 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

