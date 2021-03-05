Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of People’s United Financial worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.