Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Jabil worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Jabil by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $625,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

