Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of PVH worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 87.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,485. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

