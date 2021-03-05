Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 97,880 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.38% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of IFS opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 31.07. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $38.72.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

