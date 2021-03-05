Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after buying an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,357,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 439,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

