Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Iron Mountain worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

