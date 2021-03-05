Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 141,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,170,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $160.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

