Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Landstar System worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Landstar System by 310.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 78.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1,114.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Landstar System stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

