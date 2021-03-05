Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 602.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 509,537 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Vale by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 190,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

