Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Invesco worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE IVZ opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

