Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981,634 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

