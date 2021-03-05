Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBRA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

