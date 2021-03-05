Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.31% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

