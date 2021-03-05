Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of The Mosaic worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,792 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 92,474 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,580,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,327,000 after buying an additional 339,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.