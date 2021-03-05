Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

CSL opened at $145.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

