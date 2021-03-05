Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of TG Therapeutics worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,018 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

