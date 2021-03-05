Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of MasTec worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 76.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $92.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Insiders have sold 54,814 shares of company stock worth $4,528,819 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

