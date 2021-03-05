Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 412.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,900,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 9,125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total value of $219,161.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $188,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIDX opened at $122.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $132.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

EIDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

