Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99,564 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,796. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of TDOC opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

