Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Exelixis worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

EXEL stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

