Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.07 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Exelixis worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 110.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

