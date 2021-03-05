Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.17 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Seagen by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Seagen by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Seagen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,675,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

SGEN stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

