Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,684 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 70,275 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $744,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

CPB stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

