Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,498 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.85% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,857,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $6,439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

