Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,418 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 523,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE:LNC opened at $56.74 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,413 shares of company stock worth $2,269,931 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.