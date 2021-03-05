Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.77 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,234 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 276,899 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 857,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,725,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,402,000 after buying an additional 699,114 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

