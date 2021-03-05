Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Landstar System worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Landstar System by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

