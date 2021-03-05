Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of IAA worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA opened at $55.00 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.