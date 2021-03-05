Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.32 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM opened at $160.39 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $497,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,487,077.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

