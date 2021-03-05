Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.75 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.40% of Coherent worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $234.05 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $264.64. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.32.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

