Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.92 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,048,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after buying an additional 50,164 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 263,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91.

