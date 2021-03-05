Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Textron worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after buying an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after buying an additional 410,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after buying an additional 224,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXT opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.