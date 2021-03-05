Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $209,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 5.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 8.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.50. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.