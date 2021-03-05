Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,462 shares of company stock worth $1,714,203. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $216.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

