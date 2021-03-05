Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $13.63 Million in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 315,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,633,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Norbord as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $26,574,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Norbord by 110.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Norbord by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 409,391 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $16,653,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norbord by 637.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 264,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSB stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

