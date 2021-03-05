Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 11,188 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of PVH worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,856 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $168,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,485 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

