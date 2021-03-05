Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,912 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

