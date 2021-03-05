Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 207,521 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,521 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,827 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

