Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Primerica worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $141.21 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $150.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

