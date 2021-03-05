Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Rayonier worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $689,150. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

