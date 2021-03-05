Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,584 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Altice USA worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Altice USA by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,068,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 644,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 207,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.