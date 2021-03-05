Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

