Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

