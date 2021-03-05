Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,113,885 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of HealthEquity worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

